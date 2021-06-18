Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Valparaiso man

Dale Dewitt. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Julie Dow


VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 79-year-old man missing from Valparaiso.

Dale Dewitt was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Dewitt as 5-feet-9 and 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a light purple, short-sleeve shirt and navy pants. He was driving a silver 2020 Ford Mustang with Indiana license No. XAM423, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Anyone with information on Dewitt is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or dial 911.

