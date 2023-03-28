South Bend announces funding for homeless shelters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The City of South Bend announced Tuesday a pair of agreements to support and expand shelter services for people experiencing homelessness.

The agreements made with the City’s American Rescue Plan will provide a total of $2.5 million worth of funding to area shelters.

Mayor of South Bend, James Mueller, says these shelter services are crucial for the City’s housing-first program, which is the first step in assisting those experiencing homelessness to find permanent housing.

“The housing-first approach provides dignity and the needed support to our neighbors experiencing homelessness. We cannot go back to large tent encampments in South Bend,” Mueller said in a statement.

Mueller says he is grateful for city shelters working to meet the needs of the community.

Our Lady of the Road, one of the shelters receiving funding, will receive $1.5 million in funding from the City, to continue their Motels4Now, the shelter’s housing-first programs.

This funding will allow Motels4Now to continue functioning despite the County Council’s previous decision to end program support.

Margaret Pfeil, board president of Our Lady of the Road, says the City’s funding will allow them stability while they coordinate with the City to build a permanent intake center over the next two years.

“All at Motels4Now and Our Lady of the Road are deeply grateful to Mayor Mueller and the City of Southbend for making it possible to continue our mission of accompanying those experiencing chronic homelessness,” Pfeil said in a statement.

The City also provided $1 million to the Center for the Homeless to fund the shelter’s expansion and renovation, which will provide more than 75 amnesty beds during the winter months.

Steve Camilleri, executive director of Center for the Homeless, says he is thankful for the City providing support to those who experience homelessness year-round.

Camilleri said in a statement, “Great progress is being made to provide much-needed diversified services to help the most vulnerable members of our community.”