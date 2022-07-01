Indiana News

South Bend mayor undergoes surgery, to be hospitalized ‘in coming days’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A cardiothoracic team performed surgery Friday on South Bend’s Democrat mayor, the city government said in a Facebook post.

James Mueller, 39, will remain in Memorial Hospital in South Bend for “the coming days,” says the post, which does not indicate what led to the mayor’s surgery. Cardiothoracic surgeons treat conditions in the heart, lungs and chest.

Mueller became mayor in 2020, running for office as Pete Buttigieg was campaigning in April 2019 for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. Mueller was Buttigieg’s chief of staff.