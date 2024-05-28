State, feds to open storm relief center to open in Brookville library

The Brookville branch of the Franklin County Public Libraries, 919 Main St., in Brookville, Indiana, is shown in October 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A disaster loan outreach center will open Wednesday in Franklin County to help people affected by recent storms, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday.

The center will open at noon Wednesday at the Brookville branch of the Franklin County Public Libraries, 919 Main St., in Brookville. Regular hours at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

More information on U.S. Small Business Administration disaster relief is available online.

More information on the State Disaster Relief Fund at the event is available online.