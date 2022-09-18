Indiana News

State Police: Illinois woman gave false name and arrested for drug possessions

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Illinois woman was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop for multiple drug possessions, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers stopped Lynette Brandt, 55, for traveling 15 miles over the speed limit near U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North.

While troopers were speaking with Brandt, she provided a fake name before police were able to positively identity her.

Police suspected suspicious criminal activity and was able to receive probable cause to search Brandt’s car. Troopers found three bags of suspected methamphetamine, pills, and paraphernalia.

Brandt was arrested and then transported to Warren County Jail.

Brandt is faced with charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception and possession of drug paraphernalia.