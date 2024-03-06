State police investigating fatal interstate shooting on Indiana Toll Road, I-94

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person was shot and killed in a deadly interstate shooting in Lake County early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officials did not provide any information on the victim.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a post on X that officers were investigating a fatal interstate shooting on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Lake Station.

I-94 was closed at Ripley Street while troopers were on the scene. They did not say how long it was expected to be closed, but the closure was expected to be “extensive.”

Fifield asked those traveling to seek alternative routes.

This story will be updated with further information.