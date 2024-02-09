State police looking for vandals who keyed patrol cars outside DeKalb Co. Culver’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is seeking public assistance to help in their investigation to identify the suspects for vandalizing multiple patrol cars.

On Saturday, five state troopers working a drug interdiction patrol on I-69 in DeKalb County stopped to eat at Culver’s restaurant in Auburn shortly after 8 p.m. The restaurant is located immediately east of the I-69 and State Road 8 interchange, according to a release.

Police say while the troopers were inside the restaurant, all five patrol cars sustained extensive damage from being “keyed.”

Repairs for the damaged patrol cars are estimated at $3,000, which falls back on Hoosier taxpayers. Detectives are gathering video evidence for surrounding businesses to develop a suspect in this investigation.

Anyone who was in the area of Culver’s restaurant in Auburn during the incident and may have observed similar suspicious activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.