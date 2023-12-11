Suspect arrested in Kentucky for fatal shooting at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in Louisville, Kentucky, for the killing of another at a Fort Wayne hotel over the weekend.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a shooting investigation on Saturday at the Red Roof Inn at 3017 W. Coliseum Blvd. Officers arrived and located a man, identified as 26-year-old Keeling Woods, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

Despite medics’ life-saving measures, Woods died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives identified Tommy Gray as a suspect in the shooting and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. U.S. Marshals located Gray in the Louisville, Kentucky, area on Monday and took him into custody without incident.

Gray was being held Monday afternoon in the Louisville, KY, jail pending extradition on charges of murder, attempted murder, and leaving the scene.