Teachers Credit Union rebranding as Everwise Credit Union

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Teachers Credit Union, a South Bend based bank, is changing its name to Everwise Credit Union, according to its website.

The credit union hopes the name will better reflect their “commitment to serving everyone, no matter their background or profession,” the site says.

The bank has not been sold or acquired, and will remain completely member owned.

All banking information will stay the same, but a new website, everwisecu.com, will be launched on June 26. New debit and credit cards will be issued in the future, but all TCU-branded cards and checks can be used.

In addition to a new name, TCU is adopting a new tagline: “confidence changes everything.”

The changes will also include new logos, colors, and overall branding.

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” Jason Osterhage, president and chief executive officer of TCU, said in a press release. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”