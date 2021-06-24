Indiana News

Terre Haute casino project’s gaming license not renewed

In Terre Haute, Indiana, Lucy Luck plans a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. (Image Provided/Lucy Luck Gaming)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Indiana Gaming Commission declined to renew the gaming license for the Terre Haute casino project.

Plans from Lucy Luck Gaming called for a $125 million, 100,000 square-foot facility that would operate as a Hard Rock International casino and would be called the Rocksino.

The license for the casino was issued in May 2020. Based on initial plans, the casino was expected to create up to 1,300 jobs and generate $120 million in revenue in its first year.

According to WTHI-TV, the gaming commission cited two reasons for its decision: Lucy Luck does not have an executive team in place to run the casino, and the casino operation is not fully funded.

The commission told its staff that Lucy Luck can reapply for a license.