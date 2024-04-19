Top Hoosier election official congratulates 101-year-old voter

Cass County voter Arthur “Don” Morphet, who turns 102 in May, casts an early ballot in April 2024. (Courtesy Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, Cass County Clerk’s Office)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Ahead of the May 7 primary election, Arthur “Don” Morphet, a 101-year-old Cass County voter, cast his ballot — earning praise from Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and local election officials as he voted.

“Mr. Morphet is setting an example for all Hoosiers,” said Morales, the state’s highest election official.

“… I hope other eligible voters see this incredible example of a Hoosier and an American and follow in his footsteps,” Morales added. “Thank you, Mr. Morphet, for making your voice heard with your vote.”

Cass County Clerk Destry Richey also commended the voter.

“Our team was so honored to be there when Mr. Morphet came in to cast his ballot. It’s people like him that show the rest of us your vote, every vote does indeed count and is important in each election,” Richey said. “From 18 to 101, each Hoosier should get to the polls and let their voice be heard.”

Morphet voted by absentee ballot for years, but voted early in person for the 2024 primary.

In 2022, only 14% of Indiana’s registered voters cast a ballot in the primary. The last presidential cycle saw 24% turnout in the 2020 primary.

To check your registration status, see who is on your ballot and find your polling location, visit IndianaVoters.com.

