Out of bounds: Indiana man arrested for joyriding through golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Rodney Kessler, of Evansville, is facing criminal charges after a night of fun on Fendrich Golf Course, which is at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and I-41.

At 1:23 a.m. Thursday, a deputy from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office spotted Kessler riding a dirt bike through the golf course. When the deputy made contact with Kessler, he fled the scene on his bike.

Minutes later, deputies found Kessler trying to leave the golf course and attempted a traffic stop, but Kessler evaded police again, driving back into the golf course with his bike lights off.

Evansville Police Department and the deputies surrounded the area and were able to find Kessler’s bike which had been abandoned. With further use of a drone and the Sheriff’s Office K-9 team, police were able to locate Kessler hiding in the nearby woods.

Kessler was apprehended by the K-9 team, and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Kessler will be transported to Vanderburgh County Jail upon his release.

Kessler is being charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of trespassing, one count of reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.