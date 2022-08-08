Indiana News

West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources, File)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

On Saturday at 8:17 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of a possible drowning that happened near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West, the DNR said. That’s south of Lake Freeman.

According to the DNR, witnessed told officers that Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro, 19, from West Lafayette, was swimming when he began struggling, went under the water, and never resurfaced.

Conservation officers and the Monticello Fire Department dive team arrived to the scene and started search efforts, the DNR said.

According to the DNR, at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, Chihuaque-Amaro’s body was found by boaters near where he was last seen.