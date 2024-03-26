West Lafayette school students evacuated following threat; police investigating

Latest: The West Lafayette Police Department told News 8 that the school was cleared as of 10:12 a.m. A bomb K-9 was sweeping the school as a precaution.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Students at West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School were evacuated Tuesday morning following reports of a threat at the school.

The West Lafayette Community School Corporation said in a statement that they received word of a threat sometime Tuesday morning, and that law enforcement was on the scene investigating.

The school did not say what type of threat they received. No injuries have been reported.

Classes were canceled for the rest of Tuesday. Students living within walking distance or those who drove to school were released to go home. The school says other students were being evacuated to a safer location.

As a precaution, West Lafayette Intermediate School was placed on lockdown. The corporation’s elementary school was also closed for Tuesday. Students were in the process of being taken home by 9 a.m.

It was unclear how long the investigation would last.