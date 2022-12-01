Indiana News

Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15.

The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for June 18 are 10-19-40-45-58 with a Powerball of 25.

The person with the winning ticket should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.