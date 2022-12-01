Indiana News

Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15

A Hoosier Lottery display. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15.

The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for June 18 are 10-19-40-45-58 with a Powerball of 25.

The person with the winning ticket should put the ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warm November in Indy, December predicted to be below normal

Weather Stories /

Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application

As Seen on TV /

Damien Center unites with Olympic diver Greg Louganis on ‘World AIDS Day’

Local /

Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.