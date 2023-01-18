Indiana News

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

by: Ashley Fowler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.

Police entered the home and found both the woman and juvenile deceased.

“It is uncertain at this time the details of what occurred. This investigation is fluid and all leads are being followed,” Fort Wayne police said in a statement.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the victims’ names after relatives have been notified.

Police were still investigating and did not provide details on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

