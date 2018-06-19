Indiana State Fair announces 5 more shows

News

by: Staff Reports

Indiana State Fair Midway_45468

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The musical acts at the Indiana State Fair continues to grow.

The State Fair announced five additional acts who will take the free stage during the 2018 fair.

The names and dates of the newly announced acts are as follows:

  • Natalie Stovall – Saturday, Aug. 4
  • Anthony Hamilton – Monday, Aug. 6
  • Warrant with FireHouse – Saturday, Aug. 11
  • Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, Aug. 14
  • Here Come The Mummies – Friday, Aug. 17

With Tuesday’s latest announcement, 17 different acts will now take the stage at this year’s fair.

The 2018 Indiana State Fair will run from Aug. 3 to Aug.19.

