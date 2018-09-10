Indiana woman to help Red Cross with hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Red Cross is sending an Indiana member to Hawaii to help with hurricane relief.

Sara Miller left Indianapolis on Monday to help with technology and communication efforts. This is not her first deployment for the Red Cross. She went to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey, and then to San Juan to help with Hurricane Maria relief.

She believes those experiences will help with her latest deployment.

“Taking all of the tools that you’ve developed in your tool kit with you. Every disaster is a little bit different, but you kind of learn to be a little faster and a bit more agile and a little more creative in your thinking. I’m just really grateful for those experiences, to be able to take those with me during this operation.”

The Red Cross will provide Miller with places to stay while she is there.

She is planning to be gone for three weeks.