Indianapolis Public Schools providing meals to students during closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) started handing out free meals for students Friday at distribution sites around Indianapolis after schools were closed amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Students and families received pre-packaged lunches for Friday and breakfasts for the next day.

The district officially shut down all schools Friday. They will be closed through April 5.

IPS says meals will also be handed out for students next week.

“We don’t want families to go without meals. They were supposed to be in school today, so that was two guaranteed meals, as well as next week, so we want them to keep having the nutrition they receive daily at school,” said Ellen Eichenbaum, IPS food service operations manager.

“I think it’s really sweet what IPS is doing. It’s just shocking that all this stuff is going on,” said Naomi McCaslin, parent of three IPS students.

IPS’ food service team is currently working on a food distribution plan for next week. News 8 will keep you updated with any new information we get.