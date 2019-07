INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An inmate died in his cell at the Marion County Jail on Tuesday evening.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Brian Wickelhaus was discovered unresponsive in his cell just before 9;30 p.m. on July 31.

Wickelhaus was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

A death investigation is currently underway.

He was being held in the jail since his July 25 arrest. He was facing preliminary charges for battery and domestic battery.