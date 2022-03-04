Inside INdiana Business

Anthem Foundation commits $14.5M for maternal health

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Anthem Foundation in Indianapolis, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), is committing more than $14.5 million in grants to address maternal health. The foundation says 16 organizations are receiving grants to focus on reducing preterm birth rate, reducing maternal morbidity and mortality, and reducing primary cesarean rate.

The grants are part of $30 million the foundation plans to invest over the next three years.

“Anthem Foundation’s focused approach allows us to make a greater and lasting impact in these areas,” said Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer of Anthem. “Not only will these grants help ensure women and their babies can achieve optimal health and well-being, but they will put us at the forefront of improving maternal and infant health, especially in communities of color, where health disparities have a dramatic impact on outcomes.”

Anthem says the first round of awardees are set to receive more than $7.4 million over the next three years. The organizations include:

Black Wellness & Prosperity Center

18 Reasons

Marjaree Mason Center

Public Health Foundation Enterprises (SisterWeb)

The Morehouse School of Medicine

Cobb Health Futures Foundation

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies

Life of Hope

Betances Health Center

Open Table Inc.

CelebrateOne

Kent State University Foundation

Capital Centers of Virginia

Postpartum Support Virginia

Birth in Color RVA Foundation

Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service

In addition to the grants, the foundation says it will award $7.1 million to Creating Healthier Communities to fight disparities in preterm birth rates among Black women.