BRU Burger Bar opens in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group has opened its 13th BRU Burger Bar location in the Green Street Depot Development in Brownsburg. The family-friendly restaurant serves lunch and dinner with seating for more than 110 guests.

“We are excited to open our 13th BRU Burger Bar location on the West side of Indianapolis,” said Mike Cunningham, president of Cunningham Restaurant Group. “Our Brownsburg location will offer one additional option for Hendricks County diners. We look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning menu and service that many have come to love.”

BRU’s menu features burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers, as well as several vegetarian options. In addition to supporting local breweries, BRU says it supports local farms for its menu offerings.

The original BRU Burger Bar is located on Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. In addition to the BRU Burger Bar, Cunningham operates 34 locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Cunningham opened its 12th BRU location in South Bend in August.