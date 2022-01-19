Inside INdiana Business

Crown Point to detail new baseball team

by: Alex Brown
CROWN POINT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new pre-professional baseball team in Crown Point will Thursday unveil its name and leadership. The team will be part of the 21st Century Northern League, previously known as the Midwest Collegiate League, based in Whiting.

Few details are available, but the press conference will feature remarks from Crown Point Mayor David Uram, as well as team representatives, including owner Ralph Flores and manager Justin Huisman, a former pitcher for the Kansas City Royals.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time at the Great Lakes Sports Hub in Crown Point.

The new team will join six others in the Northern League. Four of those teams are Indiana-based, including the Northwest Indiana Oilmen in Whiting, and the Crestwood Partners, Southland Vikings and MCL Minutemen, all from Hammond.

