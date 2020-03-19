Emplify launches tool to help with employee morale

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based tech company is launching an online tool for business leaders and managers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emplify, which provides an employee engagement platform, says the free service is designed to help managers gauge the needs of their teams as more companies shift to remote working and social distancing.

Emplify this week commissioned a survey of 1,000 employees throughout the country, more than half of which reported their emotional state as “fearful, anxious or stressed” as a result of the pandemic. The company says managers reported challenges such as keeping employees motivated and maintaining employee morale as more businesses transition to remote work.

As a result, the online tool includes an employee well-being assessment, which managers can use to gauge the collective emotional and mental well-being of their teams as a whole, identify specific needs within their team while protecting individual privacy, and make decisions in response to their team’s challenges.

“When we realized how deeply the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting organizations, we knew that, as an employee engagement company, we had a moral responsibility to help managers navigate this time of fear and uncertainty with their teams,” Santiago Jaramillo, chief executive officer of Emplify, said in a news release. “The Emplify team has rallied around the mission of giving managers the data they need to make confident decisions and help their teams come out stronger on the other side.”

You can learn more about the service by clicking here.