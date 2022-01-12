Inside INdiana Business

GyanSys buys Vancouver-based Salesforce partner

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. is adding to its portfolio. The company has acquired Vancouver-based Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a provider of Salesforce advisory and implementation services for the consumer goods, retail, technology and life sciences industries.

Financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed. GyanSys says the acquisition deepens its Salesforce advisory services and its go-to-market partnership with Salesforce.

“I’m excited that, by Groundswell joining our global Salesforce solutions platform, we are able to offer end-to-end services to our customers across multiple clouds and diverse industries,” said Rajkishore Una, chief executive officer of GyanSys. “This new chapter helps GyanSys scale our strategic partnerships with Salesforce while expanding our coverage throughout the U.S. and Canada to better serve our customers globally.”

GyanSys says the acquisition brings its Salesforce practice to more than 250 professionals with over 600 certifications.