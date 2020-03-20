Haynes International to halt production

KOKOMO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Businss) – A Kokomo-based manufacturer is expanding its actions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Haynes International Inc. (Nasdaq: HAYN) has announced a temporary shutdown of production operations.

The company, which develops, manufactures and markets high-performance alloys, says the two-week shutdown will begin next week. During the shutdown, the company plans to continue cleaning and sanitizing its facilities and developing a plan to restart production.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our company. Our responsibility is to take action to keep our employees safe while also working to manage the financial well-being of our company,” said Mike Shor, chief executive officer of Haynes International.

Meanwhile, Lafayette-based Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) says it does not expect to meet its first quarter or full-year 2020 guidance as a result of the pandemic.

“Customer pickups have been behind our initial expectations and we anticipate growing supply chain disruption in the coming weeks,” said Brent Yeagy, CEO of Wabash National. “Our highest priority remains the safety, health and well-being of our employees, their families and our communities. We have taken proactive measures to protect our people and will continue to take necessary actions.”

Wabash National has not yet announced any plans to halt production.