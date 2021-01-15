Indiana’s high school graduation rate improves in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Despite the numerous pandemic-related challenges for Indiana’s high schools and their teachers, staff and students, the Indiana Department of Education says the state 2020 graduation rate ticked higher than the previous year.

The department released the data which shows the state graduation rate at 87.69%, an increase of 0.40% from 2019 levels.

While describing the improvement as modest, Katie Jenner, the Indiana secretary of education, also called it encouraging.

“As evidenced by data and research, we know a person’s educational attainment impacts their future quality of life, health, living wage employment and sustained earning,” Jenner said. “That’s why it’s critical we continue to increase the number of students graduating from high school, as well as encourage strategic K-12, postsecondary and employer partnerships to maximize lifelong success for every Hoosier student.”

Seven school districts statewide achieved a graduation rate of 100%:

Adams Central Community Schools.

Barr-Reeve Community Schools.

Attica Consolidated School Corp.

South Knox School Corp.

MSD Boone Township.

Signature School Inc.

Rock Creek Community Academy.

To view the statewide graduation data, click here.