Indy airport named best in North America

[July 2021] Passengers waiting for the flights at the Indianapolis International Airport. (IIB photo/Wes Mills)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis International Airport says it has been named best airport in North America by the Airports Council International for the 10th consecutive year.

The award comes as the airport also announces new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham starting in May.

The ACI’s Airport Service Quality awards are based on passenger feedback. The Indy airport represents the airport category that accommodates 5 million to 15 million passengers annually. The IAA says the airport is the only one in the U.S. to win the award for a straight decade

“This is a tremendous honor, and we are incredibly proud of all the people who make this airport an example that all others can aspire to,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Airports are rated based on 34 key performance indicators, such as access, check-in, security, food and beverage and cleanliness of overall facilities.

Meanwhile Denver-based Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) says it will begin nonstop service from Indy to Raleigh-Durham beginning May 26.

The flight will leave out of Indy twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.