Inside INdiana Business

Indy culinary tech company secures seed funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A recently-established tech company has closed on a $6 million seed round of funding. Castiron, which launched out of Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha in October, has developed an e-commerce platform for independent culinary artists.

The funding round included participation from Bowery Capital in New York, Colorado-based Foundry Group and High Alpha.

Castiron’s platform provides culinary entrepreneurs with a customizable website builder, built-in food-specific information such as ingredients and allergen disclosures, and order and inventory management tools.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Josephson says the need for such a platform has grown, particularly as more kitchen-based businesses have been created due to the pandemic.

“Castiron is a great example of how software is enabling new business to prosper and grow,” Michael Brown, partner at Bowery Capital, said in a news release. “This is a big market and we’re excited to be partnered with Mark and the team.”

According to our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal, Castiron currently has nine employees, including six in Indianapolis and one each in California, Ohio and New York City.