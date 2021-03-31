Indy Eleven still finalizing site for new stadium project

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indy Eleven Professional Soccer is delaying the official announcement of the site for the $550 million Eleven Park project, which will include a 20,000-seat stadium.

Officials had planned to name the site at the end of March, but say recently passed legislation is allowing the team to finalize the site.

Plans for Eleven Park were first announced in January 2019. In addition to the stadium, the mixed-use development includes 150,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail space, 600 apartments and a 200-room boutique hotel.

In April 2019, the Indiana General Assembly approved legislation to create a professional sports development area, which would capture taxes to help fund the facility. That tax area, according to the law, was required to be established no later than July 1, 2022.

Earlier this month, the legislature approved a new bill that would extend the deadline to establish the tax area to July 2024. Senate Enrolled Act 385 has been sent to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk, but has not yet been signed.

In a statement posted on social media Wednesday, the team said it plans to provide an update on the location and details of Eleven Park “in the coming months.”

In February, the Eleven announced plans to return to Michael A. Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI for the 2021 season after playing at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2018.

Statement from the team