Indy tech firm switches to remote work due to virus

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based health intelligence software company is switching to a remote workforce in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Springbuk says its employees, which total more than 125, will work from home until April 6.

While the company has not reported any cases of coronavirus among its employees, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rod Reasen says the decision was made as a proactive measure.

“Our company mission is to prevent disease with data,” said Reasen. “This mission guides every product we build and every decision we make. We are taking this step to lead by example for our customers, the local community, and the broader technology ecosystem when living out our vision of prevention.”

Springbuk says Reason, along with Vice President of Product Amy Brown and Lead Clinical Scientist Dr. Janet Young, will host an informative webinar March 19 at 1 p.m. to address the current disk factors of COVID-19 and how employers can leverage the data they have to address concerns.

“Every decision we make is made with the employee in mind,” said Reasen. “Our hope is that the products we have built, the data we leverage, and the actions we take help create a healthier community — for organizations and individuals.”

Springbuk is headquartered at The Union 525 in downtown Indianapolis.