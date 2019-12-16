1  of  30
Closings
ABC BALLROOM BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BETHESDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS BISHOP CHATARD HIGH SCHOOL BROOKE'S PLACE BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CURTIS WILSON PRIMARY SCHOOL & ACADEMY DAMAR ABA - AVON DAMAR ABA--DECATUR DAMAR ABA--FALL CREEK ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH FAIRBANKS RECOVERY CENTER FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. GEIST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - FISHERS GYMNASTICS WITH HEART INC. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN SCHOOL PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL THE JOURNEY CHURCH - AVON THE ORCHARD SCHOOL TINDLEY SCHOOLS TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE TRINITY HOUSE SOUP KITCHEN TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Officials reveal Honey Creek Mall’s new name, logo

Inside INdiana Business

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new name and logo have been unveiled for what was formerly known as the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute. After closing a renaming contest that garnered more than 1,000 entries, the mall will move forward in the new year under the name Haute City Center. 

Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, purchased the facility in May and launched the Renaming Honey Creek contest in September.

Rachel Scott of Quincy won the renaming contest and Sherrie Hall of Terre Haute won the opportunity, based on her submission, to work on a logo design team to create a logo that reflected the new name of Haute City Center.

Officials say the final logo was chosen for its “modern and progressive representation of the growth and momentum of Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley.”

“Having the opportunity work alongside members of this community really allowed us to create a brand around what the community values. The sheer number of submissions indicates that citizens are bought-in to the Wabash Valley and the future of this facility,” said Trevor Barran of Out of the Box Ventures.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: