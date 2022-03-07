Inside INdiana Business

Speedway economic development director resigns

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The town of Speedway has announced Tim Gropp is resigning as economic development director. Gropp, who was appointed to the role in 2017, is leaving to become town manager in McCordsville.

During his tenure, Gropp oversaw multiple major projects for the town, including the recently-opened Allison Transmission Innovation Center, the Abel Motorsports building and the $50 million Founders Square development, as well as continued investment in Speedway’s Main Street.

“It has been a pleasure to work closely with Tim during his capacity as economic development director. He has shown time and time again his commitment to making Speedway a better community,” Speedway Town Council President Vince Noblet said in written remarks. “The growth our town has experienced under Tim’s leadership speaks to his ability to oversee and manage development initiatives.”

Prior to joining Speedway, Gropp served as assistant director of economic development for the city of Fishers.

Gropp will officially step down April 1. The town did not provide details on its plans to find his successor.