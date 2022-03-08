Inside INdiana Business

State launches Education Readiness Grant program

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and Conexus Indiana have launched a $500,000 grant program designed to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing. The Education Readiness Grants will be awarded to eligible high schools statewide to purchase new smart manufacturing technologies and equipment to help students develop Industry 4.0 skills.

The program is modeled after the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program, which has awarded more than $13 million to Indiana companies since its inception in 2020.

Indiana secondary schools can apply for an Education Readiness Grant of up to $100,000. The funding can be sued to purchase hardware and/or software that “create foundational exposure to the types of smart manufacturing technology being adopted by companies awarded Manufacturing Readiness Grants.”

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet says schools must demonstrate a direct connection with local advanced manufacturers. The applicants must have a goal of recruiting more students to career and technical education and graduate job-ready students with credentials that they can use to apply to local employers.

“Education Readiness Grants complement Indiana’s Next Level Programs of Study, which ensures all students have access to career and technical education with the opportunity to earn dual credits, postsecondary credentials and engage in work-based learning experiences,” said Tony Harl, state career and technical education director for the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. “Not only will Education Readiness Grants provide schools with the tools to enhance student engagement in CTE, but students will be better prepared for careers in their communities with advanced manufacturers committed to Industry 4.0 technology.”

The Next Level Programs of Study is the state’s redesign of secondary CTE courses. It includes 66 programs that will launch in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications for the Education Readiness Grants will be accepted through April 8. You can learn more about the program by clicking here.