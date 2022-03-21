Inside INdiana Business

United Health Foundation invests in healthcare nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The United Health Foundation has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to Indianapolis-based nonprofit healthcare provider HealthNet Inc. The foundation says the funding will expand access to primary and behavioral healthcare in Morgan and Monroe counties, as well as high-poverty areas in Indy.

HealthNet plans to bring medical professionals and a mobile health vehicle to the communities to improve immunization rates, breast cancer screenings and colorectal cancer screenings by 15%, as well as improve cervical cancer screenings by 20%.

The nonprofit says the program will address health disparities by bringing primary care, preventive services and mental health screenings to underserved communities. The foundation will also provide high-risk patients with at-home monitoring devices to track their health.

“The United Health Foundation is honored to partner with HealthNet to serve residents of Indiana who currently lack access to the care they need,” said Kim Sonerholm, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare for Indiana and Kentucky. “Too often, people of color, historically marginalized groups, rural populations and those with lower incomes face a disproportionate number of barriers to high-quality health care. We believe this partnership will improve health equity for residents of Indiana.”

The nonprofit says its proprietary data shows the state saw decreases in preventive care during the pandemic, with an 11% decline in wellness visits, a 10% decline in breast cancer screenings, and a 20% decline in colon cancer screenings between 2019 and 2020.

In addition, the partnership aims to improve health outcomes for people with diabetes and hypertension.