Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US

This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, incoming Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, delivering a commemorative speech during a change of command ceremony at al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The top U.S. Air Force general in the Middle East has warned that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies. Lt. Gen. Grynkewich spoke to journalists before stepping into his new role. (Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman/U.S. Air Force via AP)
by: ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top U.S. Air Force general in the Middle East has warned that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies.

Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich spoke to journalists before stepping into his new role at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Thursday.

He says this could lead to a new Mideast escalation after a pause in targeted attacks on U.S. forces due to a truce in war-torn Yemen and political process in Iraq.

He also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as the superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.

