International

What to know about UK accession rules after queen’s death

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP) — The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became King Charles III immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 — 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne: