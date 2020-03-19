International

Iran furloughs imprisoned US Navy vet amid virus concerns

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Michael White is now in the custody of the Swiss Embassy and must remain in Iran. The U.S. government will work for his full release, Pompeo said.

The furlough comes as Iran works to curb the spread of coronavirus.

White had been imprisoned since July 2018. He had been visiting a girlfriend when he was detained. White was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

