Investigation leads to Columbus man’s drug arrest

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man is behind bars, facing a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Christopher Hubbert was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.

Deputies said Hubbert’s arrest is the result of a long, multi-agency investigation for three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

After being apprehended, Hubbert was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he is currently being held.

He faces preliminary charges of:

  • 3 counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia

He also had two warrants for his arrest in Bartholomew County.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said Hubbert was in possession of methamphetamine.

