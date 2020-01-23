Investigation leads to Columbus man’s drug arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man is behind bars, facing a number of preliminary drug-related charges.
According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Christopher Hubbert was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.
Deputies said Hubbert’s arrest is the result of a long, multi-agency investigation for three counts of dealing methamphetamine.
After being apprehended, Hubbert was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he is currently being held.
He faces preliminary charges of:
- 3 counts of dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia
He also had two warrants for his arrest in Bartholomew County.
At the time of his arrest, deputies said Hubbert was in possession of methamphetamine.