Investigation leads to Columbus man’s drug arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man is behind bars, facing a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Christopher Hubbert was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.

Deputies said Hubbert’s arrest is the result of a long, multi-agency investigation for three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

After being apprehended, Hubbert was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where he is currently being held.

He faces preliminary charges of:

3 counts of dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

He also had two warrants for his arrest in Bartholomew County.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said Hubbert was in possession of methamphetamine.