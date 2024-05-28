Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

ISP: Death investigation underway at Miami Correction Facility

Logo for Indiana State Police. (Provided Photo/ISP Jasper District)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway at the Miami Correctional Facility after an inmate was found dead Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division at the Peru Post began an investigation shortly before 2 a.m. into the death of 23-year-old David Eggert, according to a release.

The Miami County Corner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

No further information has been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge denies bid to bar...
National News /
Naptown African American Theatre Collective...
Local News /
Franciscan fires up farmers market...
Focus on Food /
Celebrating Diversity and Nature: Conner...
Local News /
City-County Council meeting invites public...
Political News /
National Hamburger Day deals: Where...
Local News /
Lane and ramp closures to...
Local News /
House from ‘Home Alone’ hits...
Entertainment /