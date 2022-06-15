Life.Style.Live!

Juneteenth Foodways Festival: Big Taste Catering owner prepares southern-inspired food

Come see, taste, celebrate and experience for yourself how black cuisine adds flavor to America’s favorite foods!

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, the home of Indiana’s only U.S. president, is hosting the inaugural Juneteenth Foodways Festival on Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in downtown Indianapolis.

Octavius Pearson, owner executive chef of Big Taste, and Whitney Ball, special events & marketing manager for Benjamin Harrison Presidential, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what people can expect from this event.

The festival will include more than 20 restaurants, caterers and vendors with a special focus on engaging Black owned businesses for this first annual event celebrating the intersection of the American presidency, the history of Black entrepreneurship and some of our country’s favorite cuisine.

Participating restaurants and caterers will offer distinctive menu items that speak to the cultural heritage and contributions of Black foodways on American culture.

