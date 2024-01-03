Kentucky clerk who refused same-sex marriage licenses ordered to pay fine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kim Davis, a former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses in Kentucky to same-sex couples, has been ordered to pay $260,104 in fees and expenses by a federal judge.

This is in addition to a $100,000 fine a jury ordered for Davis to pay the couple who sued.

Davis entered the national spotlight in 2015 when she was briefly incarcerated over her refusal to issue licenses to same-sex couples. Davis cited her religious belief that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

She was released after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form. Kentucky’s state legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses.

Davis’ attorneys say they will appeal the fine and fees.