A brief break from the heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The end of the work week provides us with comfortable temperatures before heat builds this weekend.

Tonight:

Upper level disturbance that was responsible for some isolated showers and storms in northern portions of central Indiana will slide east. Combine that with the loss of daytime heating, we should be quiet heading into the overnight hours. Lows dip to the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday:

Should be relatively quiet across the area. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm for the afternoon, but the thinking is coverage would be even more limited than today, meaning most areas stay dry.

Temperatures should be quite comfortable with lower humidity. Highs hit the upper 70s and lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Another quick disturbance rolls through Friday, providing us with another shot of isolated showers and storms for the afternoon. Pattern change for the weekend, as temperatures look to ramp back up to near 90°. With high humidity, we’ll likely see heat indices closer to the mid to upper 90s.

We’ll also have a few isolated storm chances both Saturday and Sunday. Cold front swinging through Sunday night should bring out temperatures back down to the middle 80s to open the new work week.