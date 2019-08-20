Maple-Glazed Salmon and Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles give new meaning to COMFORT FOOD!!

Fill your belly and get comfy!

In our kitchen today, James Jones, Chef and Owner of His Place Eatery, makes us one of his at-home favorite meals – Maple-Glazed Salmon, and then the ultimate comfort food – Chicken & Waffles!

About His Place Eatery:



Comfort food restaurant open for more than 10 years on Indy’s eastside

Menu features a variety of comfort food – including chicken & waffle, ribs, and more.

Featured on an episode of Big Bad BBQ Brawl

Delivery options available

Now offering party pans and catering packages for events

Will be undergoing some renovation work soon

To learn more, visit:

Website: https://hisplaceeatery.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HisPlaceEatery

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hisplaceeatery

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hisplaceeatery/

Address: 6916 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 (30th & Shadeland)