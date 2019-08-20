Maple-Glazed Salmon and Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles give new meaning to COMFORT FOOD!!

Fill your belly and get comfy!
In our kitchen today, James Jones, Chef and Owner of His Place Eatery, makes us one of his at-home favorite meals – Maple-Glazed Salmon, and then the ultimate comfort food – Chicken & Waffles!
About His Place Eatery:
Comfort food restaurant open for more than 10 years on Indy’s eastside
Menu features a variety of comfort food – including chicken & waffle, ribs, and more.
Featured on an episode of Big Bad BBQ Brawl
Delivery options available
Now offering party pans and catering packages for events
Will be undergoing some renovation work soon
To learn more, visit:
Website: https://hisplaceeatery.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HisPlaceEatery
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hisplaceeatery
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hisplaceeatery/
Address: 6916 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 (30th & Shadeland)