New Italian, Tex-Mex, Cake and Ice Cream Eateries Open Around Central Indiana

Ice Cream, Italian, Tex-Mex and more! What’s opening (or closing) in the Indy food and restaurant world?

We ask Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger!

Qualita has opened at 86th and Ditch in the former Matteo’s and Amalfi space with chef Charles Mereday in the kitchen. The restaurant offers an Italian-inspired fixed-price tasting menu.

The Cake Bake Shop’s new Carmel location has opened in Carmel’s City Center.

Wyliepalooza Ice Cream has opened in the tiny blue house at 54th and the Monon.

16-Bit Arcade + Bar has opened downtown on New York Street.

The area’s second Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain, has opened on North Michigan Road and 103rd Street.

And Palomino has closed downtown at Circle Centre mall after nearly 20 years.

