Soggy Monday; colder temps return tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wet weather on tap to open up the work week. Another blast of Arctic air returns for much of the work week.

Today:

Slow moving cold front marches across the Midwest, sparking widespread showers across central Indiana for the day. Some heavy downpours could be possible, but most of the time rain should be light to moderate and steady.

Highs hold in the middle 50s for much of the day.

Tonight:

Showers come to an end by late night. As colder temperatures catch up to the precipitation behind the cold front, we could see a brief changeover to snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows dip to the middle 20s.

Tuesday:

Should be a precipitation free day. Cold start to the day, with wind chills in the upper single digits and lower teens.

The rest of the day is cloudy and cold, with highs struggling to hit 30°.

8 day forecast:

The much colder air sticks around for much of the work week, with a rebound closer to near normal temperatures starting Friday. Unsettled pattern setting up for Friday night into the weekend, which could bring us rounds of rain and snow.