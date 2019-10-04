The Film Yap says “Joker” is a superhero movie without an superheroes

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the new dark and creepy “Joker” movie. But is it worth your time? Your money?

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd breaks down the movie, along with a few others.

Joker — Are you ready for an R-rated superhero movie in which there are no superheroes? Joaquin Phoenix goes all out in this transformative take on the genre as the clown who became a terror.

Monos — In this harrowing Colombian drama, a group of teenagers train as military commandos atop a mountain and watch over a hostage and a conscripted milk cow. Lord of the Flies meets Fyre Fest.

Spider-Man: Far From Home — The fun ‘n’ games entry in the superhero genre cycle. Peter Parker goes to Europe on a school trip and has to fight mysterious titans. Stream It.

