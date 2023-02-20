Local

1 dead, 3 injured after single-vehicle crash in Carrol County

CARROL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead, and three are injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on a county road near Cutler, the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road 500 South, west of County Road 50 East. Police arrived and located three injured people outside the vehicle and a fourth person inside.

Witnesses told police they saw a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling at high speed westbound on County Road 500 South. For unknown reasons, the truck drove off the north side of the road and rolled into a tree line, causing one person to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital, one passenger was transported by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital for their injuries, and the fourth passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names and conditions of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.