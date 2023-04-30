1 person dead after 5 vehicle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 7:58 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police received calls about a multi-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 38.9 mile marker, blocking the right three lanes. When first responders arrived, they found the driver of one car unresponsive and unconscious. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A driver and a passenger in another car were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation by police determined the driver of a passenger car was driving northbound on I-465 approaching a construction are where four northbound lane split, the left lane becomes separated from the right three lanes by a concrete barrier wall. According to police, the driver attempted to move from the right lanes into the separated lane at the last second and struck the crash attenuator, the vehicle bounced back into the right lanes and crashed into four other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the attenuator was pronounced dead on the scene.