1 dead in single-vehicle crash on city’s southwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7000 block of South Mooresville Road before 2 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021, on reports of a crash. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s southwest side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Shane Foley said officers were called to the 7000 block of South Mooresville Road before 2 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a crash. That’s on the city’s southwest side near Camby Road.

When officers arrived they found one vehicle had crashed. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash. Two passengers were also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the people involved have not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No other details have been released.